Babar, Iftikhar hit tons as Pakistan crush Nepal

MULTAN: World number one batter Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored punishing hundreds to help Pakistan thrash minnows Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of Asia Cup here on Wednesday. Riding on the batting genius of captain Babar and Iftikhar, Pakistan amassed a colossal total of 342-6 in 50 overs. Then Pakistan attack led by Shadab Khan bowled Nepal out for just 104 runs.

In their chase, Nepal totally failed to come to terms with the pace unleashed by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in their opening spell. And later, they were perplexed by the spin of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. They conceded all of their wickets in 23.4 overs.

Shadab came up as the lead striker taking four wickets for 23 runs followed by Shaheen and Rauf with two wickets each for 27 and 16 runs respectively. Naseem and Nawaz grabbed one wicket each.

The only Nepalese batter who have reached double figures included Aarif Sheikh (26), Sompal Kami (28) and Gulsan Jha (13). The main feature of their batting was the 59 runs partnership of Aarif and Sompal.

Earlier, skipper Azam smashed a 131-ball 151 while Ahmed scored an unbeaten 109 in 71 balls for his maiden hundred in Pakistan´s 50 overs. Nepal, playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, had bowled well to keep the home team down to 124-4 in the 28th over but were clueless in the final overs against the onslaught from Azam and Ahmed. The pair added a robust 214 runs off 131 balls for the fifth wicket, which brought Pakistan back into the game after Azam won the toss and opted to bat.

Azam cracked 14 boundaries and four sixes while Ahmed hit 11 boundaries and four sixes, helping Pakistan to 129 runs in the last 10 overs including 67 in the final five. Azam was dropped on 55 when Karan Chhetri put down a caught-and-bowled chance, while Nepal´s ground fielding also often faltered.

Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for 14 in the sixth over, while Imam-ul-Haq was run out for five to leave Pakistan tottering at 25-2. Azam added 86 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (44) before Rizwan was also run out. Agha Salman fell for five, leaving Azam and Ahmed to mount a rescue operation.

Ahmed´s previous best ODI score was 94 not out against New Zealand in Karachi this year. Fast bowler Sompal Kami was the best for Nepal with 2-85.

The Asia Cup is being played on a hybrid model this year with Pakistan hosting four matches and Sri Lanka nine after India refused to tour Pakistan because of political tensions. —with input from AFP

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan Innings:

Zaman c Aasif b Karan KC 14

Imam run out (Paudel) 5

Azam (c)c sub (S Jora) b Kami 151

Rizwan run out (Airee) 44

Salman c Bhurtel b Lamichhane 5

Iftikhar not out 109

Shadab b Kami 4

Extras: (lb 1, nb 2, w 7) 10

Total: 50 Ov 342/6

Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-25, 3-111, 4-124, 5-338, 6-342

Bowling: Kami 10-1-85-2, Karan 9-0-54-1, Gulsan 4-0-35-0, Rajbanshi 10-0-48-0, Lamichhane 10-0-69-1, Dipendra 6-0-40-0, Bhurtel 1-0-10-0

Nepal Innings:

Bhurtel c Rizwan b Shaheen 8

Sheikh c Iftikhar b Naseem 5

Paudel (c)lbw b Shaheen 0

Sheikh b Rauf 26

Kami c Rizwan b Rauf 28

Gulsan c Zaman b Shadab 13

Dipendra b Nawaz 3

Malla c Iftikhar b Shadab 6

Lamichhane b Shadab 0

Karan not out 7

Rajbanshi lbw b Shadab 0

Extras: (lb 4, w 4) 8

Total: 23.4 Ov 104

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-14, 4-73, 5-82, 6-90, 7-91, 8-91, 9-104

Bowling: Shaheen 5-0-27-2, Naseem 5-0-17-1, Rauf 5-1-16-2, Shadab 6.4-0-27-4, Nawaz 2-0-13-1

Match Result: PAK won by 236 runs

Man of the match: Babar Azam

Umpires: Gaffaney, Masudur