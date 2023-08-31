China probes football league chief for corruption

BEIJING: The head of China´s top professional football league is under investigation for suspected corruption, the country´s sports authority said Wednesday, as a campaign against graft rages through the sector.

Liu Jun, the chair of the company that runs the Chinese Super League, is being probed for "suspected serious legal and disciplinary violations", the General Administration of Sport said. The statement used a well-worn byword for alleged corrupt practices but did not give details of the suspected offences.

Liu joins a lengthening list of Chinese sports officials investigated in recent months amid an industry-wide anti-graft drive.