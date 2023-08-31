Retiring Zanevska snubs handshake after Sabalenka loss

NEW YORK: Ukraine-born Belgian player Maryna Zanevska brought the curtain down on her tennis career by snubbing a post-match handshake after losing to Belarus´s Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open on Tuesday.

Zanevska, who said before the tournament she would retire after her campaign in New York due to injury, bowed out after losing 6-3, 6-2 to second seed Sabalenka.

Afterwards the Odessa-born 30-year-old declined to shake Sabalenka´s hand in a gesture of solidarity with the country of her birth.

Several Ukrainian players have snubbed post-game handshakes with opponents from Russia or Belarus since Russia´s invasion of Ukraine last year. Belarus is a key military ally of Russia.

Zanevska said she had opted not to shake Sabalenka´s hand after accusing the Australian Open champion of not "stepping up" since the conflict began.

"I know I´m representing Belgium but all my family are in Ukraine," Zanevska told AFP. "I respect Aryna as a tennis player. She´s a great champion, hard worker, and I mean what she´s doing in tennis is amazing.

"But it´s my personal decision about not shaking the hand to someone who couldn´t step up. I don´t judge her. She´s protecting her family, but I´m protecting my family. "I have family fighting on the frontline. And I think if I shake her hand it would be the same as spitting in the face of them."

Zanevska´s snub was greeted with scattered booing as she left the court. "It was not the best way of leaving the court because people were booing but I was ready for that," she said.

"But I´m leaving the tennis world with my head up and something I believe I did right." Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, will face Britain´s Jodie Burrage in the second round.