Three awarded life imprisonment for kidnapping, killing mason

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sentenced three men to four counts of life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a mason over non-payment of ransom.

Muhammad Asif, Abbas Ali and Ali Asghar were found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Haji Faryad in the Malir area in December 2016.

The ATC-V judge announced his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from defence and prosecution sides. The trial was held in the judicial complex inside the central prison.

The judge handed down life imprisonment to the three convicts on four counts -- twice for committing crimes punishable under Sections 365-A (kidnapping or abducting for extorting property) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and twice for offences punishable under Sections 7(e) and 7(i)(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The convicts were told to pay a collective fine of Rs600,000 each and Rs200,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. In case of default, they would have to undergo additional four-year imprisonment.

Additionally, Abbas and Asghar were awarded seven-year imprisonment and a Rs50,000 fine each for possession of unlicensed weapons, while Asif was given fourteen-year imprisoment and a Rs100,000 fine for possession of explosives.

This court had convicted the three accused in the present case on November 17, 2021. However, the Sindh High Court later remanded the case back to the trial court when they challenged their convictions, with a direction to the ATC to record statements of the accused as well as those of witnesses in the presence of the defence counsel, who shall be given the opportunity to cross-examine them and then give a fresh judgement. The ATC judge said all the sentences would run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, complainant Muhammad Shahbaz told the police that his father Muhammad Faryad and brother Owais had gone to construct a house in Quaidabad's Madina Colony on December 12, 2016. He said three armed motorcyclists stopped his father and brother-in-law at the Kacha Road near Malir River when they were returning home at night and took away Faryad at gunpoint. They later called the victim's family and demanded Rs1 million for his release. The accused murdered his father when he failed to arrange such a huge amount, the prosecution said, adding that his body with slit throat was found dumped the following morning in the bushes in Samo Goth.

Four separate FIRs were lodged under sections 302 (murder), 365-A (kidnapping for ransom) and 34 (common intention) of the PPC, sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act, 1908 and Section 23-I (A) of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013 read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.