SHC stays action on notices issued by Sanghar police to journalist, rights activist

HYDERABAD: A divisional bench of the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Hyderabad bench has stayed action on notices to human rights activist Shireen Ejaz and journalist Imdad Soomro issued by the Sanghar police under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The high court also issued notices to the Sindh inspector general of police, Sanghar SSP Abid Baloch, and the investigation officer of the case, Hakeem Kunbhar, was ordered to appear in person on November 26 to clarify the issue of notices issued to the rights activist and the journalist. The SHC restrained the police from possible arrest of Shireen and Soomro, who is a special correspondent of The News, who had had filed a story on July 2 in The News on the Paras Shah case after meeting his widow and father-in-law along with a fact-finding team of human rights activists.