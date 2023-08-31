GDA lambastes PPP for ‘double standards’ over polls

Leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have termed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) call for general elections within 90 days a demand based on hypocrisy.

Addressing a press conference held at the Functional League House on Wednesday, the GDA leaders, who included Dr Safdar Abbasi, Sardar Abdul Rahim, Irfanullah Marwat and Saira Bano, said the PPP had earlier discarded the demand for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days and the same party was now insisting on holding the elections in the country within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies.

The GDA leaders said the PPP had destroyed Sindh and was responsible for hyperinflation, lawlessness, corruption, nepotism and incompetence prevailing in the province. They added that the GDA was striving to form a broader anti-PPP alliance to save the people of Sindh.

They mentioned that three representatives from Sindh were present in the last meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) that approved the new census. They added that after the CCI had approved the census, new election lists had to be prepared notwithstanding how much flaws the census results had. The GDA leaders were of the view that now it had become difficult for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the elections in 90 days, for which only ‘Zardari League’ was responsible.

They said the elections must be fair, impartial and transparent whether they were held in two days or a hundred and twenty days.

The alliance has sent a letter to the caretaker PM and Sindh CM, requesting a meeting with them to discuss possible relief measures for the people of Sindh. A GDA delegation will also meet the ECP on Friday on its invitation and convey the alliance’s reservations about preparations for the elections.

The GDA leaders alleged that the PPP government stopped recruitment for government jobs for one-and-a-half years and then sold the jobs at the last moment to create an impression that they were the ones providing employment. Unfortunately, even government jobs were sold, they lamented.

Dr Abbasi said no change was visible even under the caretaker setup in the province. However, on the occasion, Rahim clarified that the GDA did trust the caretaker chief minister. When the PPP was part of the federal government, why it did not remember holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies of those priovinces, Marwat asked.