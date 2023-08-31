WB okays funding for upgrading ASH gynae ward

The World Bank has approved funding for the upgradation and rehabilitation of gynae ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi to make it fully functional to provide proper medical care to the people of the area.

The inauguration ceremony to start the renovation work was performed by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday. The renovation work would include three wards comprising one hundred beds, and two operation theatres would be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery.

The labour, recovery and sterilization rooms, kitchen, reception lobby, washrooms and rooms for doctors as well as consultants would also be renovated. Nursing counters would be relocated to make them more easily accessible to the patients. The renovation work would take four months to complete the entire ward. The mayor, while speaking on the occasion, said efforts would be made to complete it as early as possible. He said makeshift arrangements had also been made to treat patients to avoid any inconvenience. He said the rehabilitation of hospital for the local community was part of the government’s objective to provide quality medical care to its citizens.

Members of the local community appreciated the mayor for his efforts to rehabilitate the ward. The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Mayor Salman Murad and other notables.