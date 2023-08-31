SHC seeks record of appointments by Sindh govt during last three months

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Sindh government and others to file comments on an application seeking details of appointments, advertisements, and release of salaries by the Sindh government from June till August 2023.

Filing application on a lawsuit with regard to the Sindh government’s advertisements for fresh appointments in various government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, a counsel for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) submitted that despite a restraining order of the court, the Sindh government was issuing backdated appointment letters to blue-eyed persons in government departments.

The SHC had earlier suspended the operation on the Sindh government’s advertisements with regard to appointments in government departments and autonomous bodies, and any process commenced through such advertisements till further orders.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Farough Naseem, submitted that the Sindh government in order to defeat the interim restraining court order had backdated orders for appointments in various government departments.

He said the Sindh government hospitals were providing backdated medical fitness certificates while police officials were getting backdated police verifications. The counsel said that the act of the defendants clearly constituted corruption of a very high magnitude where posts were being sold out to the poor people of Sindh.

He requested the high court to direct the chief secretary to submit a report with regard to all induction processes, advertisements and disbursement of salaries, if any, in relation to the government departments during the period of June till August 2023.

He also sought cancellation of the Sindh government and Election Commission’s decision whereby fresh induction had been banned and a direction for the caretaker government to make appointments against vacancies transparently in accordance with the law.

The Jinnah Sindh Medical University’s counsel filed an application for the vacation of the interim order submitting that the interim order with regard to appointments had been affecting the affairs of the university. He submitted that the university was acting as per its own rules and appointments were made strictly in accordance with the law. The provincial law officer sought time to file counter affidavits in the case as notices of the case had not been served.

A single bench of the SHC comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput directed a provincial law officer to file comments on the application and also repeated notices to unserved defendants in the case.

The MQM had submitted in the lawsuit that the tenure of the Sindh government was about to end on August 11 when the government, through its secretaries, departments and autonomous bodies, initiated a mala fide and unlawful campaign to fill thousands of vacancies without observing codal formalities as a pre-poll rigging measure.

Their counsel submitted that the Article 218 (3) of the Constitution provided that the elections were to be organised and conducted honestly, justly and fairly in accordance with the law and such induction in government jobs by the defendants violated the paradigms of the said Article of the Constitution.

The counsel submitted that the governments jobs were required to be filled in accordance with the rules 14, 15 and 16 of the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules 1974 and Sindh Public Service Commission Act but various departments had issued advertisements in the months of July and August 2023 in a great haste in a mala fide manner to complete the process of appointments illegally without completing codal formalities.

He said that some advertisements asked the candidates to come to walk-in interviews, which aimed at adjusting blue-eyed persons of the Sindh government.

The lawyer stated that the posts of grade 1 to 4 had been advertised unlawfully as such posts did not carry the name of the region from which persons were to be inducted, which was mandatory as per the services rules and required filing of such posts on a local basis.