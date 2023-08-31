Five men arrested over lion’s escape granted bail

A day after a lion taking a leisurely stroll down Sharea Faisal upon escaping from a vehicle made the headlines, a sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to the five suspects booked and arrested for allegedly keeping the big cat in their custody illegally.

On Tuesday the lion had broken free from its owner’s custody on Sharea Faisal near the Aisha Bawany Academy, spreading panic among commuters on the bustling thoroughfare. The animal was being illegally transported in a vehicle when it managed to escape, according to wildlife department officials.

The wild animal, said to be a pet, was later caught by a team of the wildlife department who then took it away from the site.

Following the incident, Shamsul Haq, the owner of the lion, along with four others — Yafeh, Ubaid, Ghulam Murtaza and Muhammad Naseer — were taken into custody and an FIR was lodged against them.

On Wednesday investigating officer Ashfaq Memon produced the detained suspects before Additional Sessions Judge (South) Shahid Ali Memon and requested their five-day physical remand for interrogation. In the meantime, the suspects moved an application through their lawyer seeking post-arrest bail in the case.

The judge, however, granted post-arrest bail tothe suspects against a surety of Rs200,000 each, and directed the IO to release them forthwith if they were not required in any other case. The IO was told to file a charge sheet against them within the stipulated time of 14 days.

The FIR was lodged under sections 21 (no person shall hunt, kill, trap and capture, or smuggle, possess and trade in wildlife such as mammals, birds, reptiles or parts thereof unless permitted), 32-a/b (any officer not below the rank of Wildlife Inspector shall seize any wildlife that has been hunted or captured), 49 (certificate of lawful possession) and 50 (lawful possession) of the Sindh Wildlife Act 2020.

The IO confirmed to The News that the lion had been handed over to the Karachi Zoo.Meanwhile, wildlife deputy conservator Mumtaz Soomro said the five suspects include the lion’s owner Haq, two of his employees, and the driver and cleaner of the vehicle in which the animal was being transported.

The wildlife department had lodged FIR No. 04/23 on the complaint of wildlife inspector Ali Ejaz against the five suspects, including the owner of the lion that had suddenly appeared on Sharea Faisal on the evening of August 29.

“We reached Sharea Faisal near the Aisha Bawany Academy after we were informed that a lion was roaming there. We caught it and shifted the lion and a turtle to the Karachi Zoo,” Soomro told The News.

“Not only the lion but also the turtle was being illegally transported somewhere in a Suzuki pickup when the lion escaped. We rescued both and shifted them to the Karachi Zoo.” Talking about the arrests, the official said that the owner of the lion resided in the Garden area, adding that the police arrested the animal’s owner and handlers.

“The owner could show neither the licence nor the permit for the lion because he was possessing the animal illegally. We took them to court, and their punishment will be determined according to the law.”

Quoting the owner, Soomro said that when the male lion was around 18 months old, it had been gifted to the owner by someone, and he had been raising it since then, adding that the big cat’s present age was around two years.

Talking about the owner’s claim of the lion being ill, the official said that neither was the animal ill nor was it being transported to a medical facility, adding that the owner had been changing his statement repeatedly. “The lion is at the zoo now. Everyone can see it there. It’s fit and happy,” claimed the official. Regarding the punishment, he said that it is a bailable offence, and that usually in such cases, there is a fine of Rs200,000 to Rs300,000 and a sentence of three to six months.

There were reports that the lion was being shifted to a farmhouse on the Super Highway, but Haq the owner rejected such reports. “I’m a resident of the Iqbal Market area in Garden. I don’t have any farmhouse on the Super Highway. I had been raising this lion for several months.”

He claimed that his brother had received the animal as a gift that had been kept at home, and that the lion was being taken to the veterinarian. “At the Aisha Bawany Academy on Sharea Faisal, the vehicle was stopped, and the lion got out after breaking the cage. We weren’t aware of licences for carnivorous animals as I had been raising it as a hobby at home.”