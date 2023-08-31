No ban on new constructions in Sindh: Baqar

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar has categorically stated that the interim provincial administration is not going to impose any ban on approving layout plans of new commercial and residential buildings in the province.

A statement issued by the CM House on Wednesday quoted the CM as saying that there was no ban or restriction imposed against granting approval to new commercial and residential building projects in the province.

He urged the Sindh Building Control Authority and builders to ensure that upcoming residential and commercial building projects should fully comply with the building code and by-laws as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Baqar said there was no proposal under consideration by his interim government to regularise illegally constructed buildings in the province. He directed the officials of the SBCA to facilitate construction activities held within the ambit of law and to ease the building procedure in this connection.