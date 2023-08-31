No ban on new constructions in Sindh: Baqar

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar has categorically stated that the interim provincial administration is not going to impose any ban on approving layout plans of new commercial and residential buildings in the province.
A statement issued by the CM House on Wednesday quoted the CM as saying that there was no ban or restriction imposed against granting approval to new commercial and residential building projects in the province.
He urged the Sindh Building Control Authority and builders to ensure that upcoming residential and commercial building projects should fully comply with the building code and by-laws as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
Baqar said there was no proposal under consideration by his interim government to regularise illegally constructed buildings in the province. He directed the officials of the SBCA to facilitate construction activities held within the ambit of law and to ease the building procedure in this connection.
KarwaanThe Full Circle Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition. Titled ‘Karwaan’, the show will run at the...
An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday sentenced three men to four counts of life imprisonment for kidnapping and...
HYDERABAD: A divisional bench of the Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad bench has stayed action on notices to human...
Leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance have termed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s call for general elections...
The World Bank has approved funding for the upgradation and rehabilitation of gynae ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in...
The Sindh government’s revenue department on Wednesday placed under suspension the services of its 11 Karachi-based...