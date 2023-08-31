Power rates determined by Nepra and federal govt: KE

The spokesperson for K-Electric has reiterated that the power company understands the prevailing concerns regarding the rising electricity prices, and shed light on the fact that power distribution companies (DISCOs) operate in a regulated environment in the country.
The press statement issued on Wednesday quoted the KE spokesperson as again pointing out that the electricity rates and the applicable taxes are determined by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and the federal government, so as such, any stipulated changes will be applicable across the board on all DISCOs, including KE.
The spokesperson claimed that the power company’s profitability or loss is not linked with an increase or decrease in electricity prices or taxes, explaining that in fact, the former is associated with investments and an improvement in performance.
The spokesperson also emphasised that timely payment of bills is essential in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity, while power theft, illegal connections and non-payment of bills collectively become a hindrance, thus adversely affecting supply. “KE continues to support and encourage all customers and area representatives.”
