Residents, traders join power protests as JI gears up for strike

In pursuance of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s campaign against the unbearable electricity tariff hike, dozens of protest demonstrations were held at various spots across Karachi on Wednesday.

In order to get the city ready to observe an all-out strike on September 2, the JI has taken various segments of society on board. Leading figures from different groups of lawyers, teachers, religious scholars, labourers, minorities, rights activists and other people have assured the party of complete cooperation for the strike and for the struggle against the injustices meted out to Karachiites on one pretext or another.

An all-women march is also going to be held on Thursday (today) under the aegis of the JI’s Karachi chapter at New MA Jinnah Road. On Wednesday demonstrations were held in the Babar Market, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sohrab Goth, New Karachi and Taiser Town localities among other areas. A large number of traders and locals participated in the protests.

The protesters carrying placards and banners shouted slogans against KE and the ruling elite in the country. On the occasion, some people also burned their power bills in a show of anger and frustration against the hefty tariff beyond their paying limit.

While addressing the protesters, local JI leaders lambasted the caretaker government for carrying forward the dark legacy of the previous regimes. They remarked that KE is a defaulter of Rs662 billion to the national grid, Rs177bn to the Sui Southern Gas Company and over Rs50bn to Karachiites under the head of clawback.

The JI leaders also demanded that the government put its house in order, reduce the luxuries and perks of the bureaucracy, the judiciary, the establishment and the legislators in order to provide some relief to the already marooned masses.

Meanwhile, a JI delegation led by its Karachi General Secretary Munim Zaffar called on Electronic Market Association President Rizwan Irfan, Motorcycle Dealers Association President Ehsan Gujjar and Karachi Tajir Ittehad President Attique Mir.

The delegation urged the trader leaders to play their due role in the JI’s protest drive, and also asked them to fully participate in the nationwide strike on September 2 called by JI Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq. The traders’ representatives expressed their support for the party’s struggle against mafias in society.

MQM-P’s stance

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Wednesday said that his party stands with the business owners and people who are expressing their frustration over the electricity tariff.

Addressing a news conference at the Pakistan House, the MQM-P’s central election office, with the Timber Market Association and other trader leaders, Sattar said that the Timber Market area is being subjected to the worst load-shedding, severely affecting business, while there seems to be no interest in addressing complaints.

He demanded that the Federal Investigation Agency’s inquiry against trader Sharjeel Goplani be withdrawn, calling for both sides to show some flexibility in resolving their issues in a positive manner, otherwise the problems might escalate to the point where they are no longer manageable.

Meanwhile, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal visited Baldia Town and met party workers and local leaders. He said that the MQM-P’s efforts have brought positive results, leading to the recovery of the lost population in Karachi.

Kamal urged all the people of Sindh, including Karachi, to support his party in order to liberate themselves from the rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

According to him, the MQM-P represents the middle- and lower-income classes. He mentioned that his party’s mission is to bring the youth from the lower- and middle-income classes into the assemblies.