Unnecessary deaths

The traffic accidents are taking place in the country with frightening regularity. According to some reports, there are over 3300 road accidents in Pakistan on average, annually. Most of these accidents take place due to reckless driving and the vehicles involved

being unfit to drive. The rising number of trucks on the road is also adding to traffic congestion.

The overworked drivers of these large vehicles are also prone to causing serious accidents. The government has to improve the safety standards for vehicles, ensure drivers are trained and implement better standards in the bus and trucking industries.

Muslim Sawali

Kech