Global crisis

Higher temperatures in European cities this year and rain and floods in other parts of the world signify that climate change needs urgent attention from all the countries of the world, not only the advanced economies. Pakistan has taken some steps in the right direction. But people in general are unaware of the effects of climate change. This is partly because Pakistan is dealing with a serious economic crisis. Inflation is making it difficult for people to put food on the table and leaving them with little time to think of much else, including climate change. There is also the view that we do not have the resources to tackle climate change anyways and that this is something the rich countries must do.
However, ignoring climate change does not mean we can avoid its impacts, as events have proven. It is the duty of Pakistani leaders to inform the public about the devastation that can be caused by climate change and what they can do to counter it in their daily lives.
Yasser Shah
Lahore
