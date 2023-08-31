 
August 31, 2023
Tale of a lion

August 31, 2023

A lion was seen strolling around Sharae Faisal, Karachi on Tuesday after it escaped (not to the UK) from the vehicle taking the animal to the hospital.

Hopefully, the ‘lion’ will return safely home once it recovers from its ailment (low platelets).

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad