Street crimes

It is disheartening to witness the increase in incidents such as thefts, muggings, and assaults in Karachi, which not only threaten the safety of our citizens but also erode the sense of security we should feel in our own neighbourhoods. The impact of street crime reaches far beyond the immediate victims. Parents are anxious about allowing their children to play outside, and many individuals feel unsafe walking alone even during the day.
It is imperative for the local authorities to take swift and comprehensive action to address this issue. This may involve increasing the presence of law-enforcement personnel in crime-prone areas, implementing community policing initiatives to build trust between residents and police officers, and enhancing public awareness campaigns about personal safety measures. Additionally, a multi-faceted approach should be adopted to address the root causes of street crime. Programs aimed at providing education and skill development opportunities to at-risk youth, along with efforts to improve economic conditions in marginalized neighbourhoods, can contribute significantly to crime prevention.
Arona Saghir
Karachi
The traffic accidents are taking place in the country with frightening regularity. According to some reports, there...
Higher temperatures in European cities this year and rain and floods in other parts of the world signify that climate...
The frequent loadshedding in Karachi has become a significant problem, causing inconvenience and disruptions in the...
Immature politicians have not only made Pakistan suffer at their hands but also dent the popularity of their own...
The world needs more meaningful measures to deal with climate change. Countries like Pakistan are especially prone to...
A lion was seen strolling around Sharae Faisal, Karachi on Tuesday after it escaped from the vehicle taking the...