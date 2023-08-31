Street crimes

It is disheartening to witness the increase in incidents such as thefts, muggings, and assaults in Karachi, which not only threaten the safety of our citizens but also erode the sense of security we should feel in our own neighbourhoods. The impact of street crime reaches far beyond the immediate victims. Parents are anxious about allowing their children to play outside, and many individuals feel unsafe walking alone even during the day.

It is imperative for the local authorities to take swift and comprehensive action to address this issue. This may involve increasing the presence of law-enforcement personnel in crime-prone areas, implementing community policing initiatives to build trust between residents and police officers, and enhancing public awareness campaigns about personal safety measures. Additionally, a multi-faceted approach should be adopted to address the root causes of street crime. Programs aimed at providing education and skill development opportunities to at-risk youth, along with efforts to improve economic conditions in marginalized neighbourhoods, can contribute significantly to crime prevention.

Arona Saghir

Karachi