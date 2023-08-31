Multipolarity is becoming the new order of business in geo-politics and geo-economics as the Global South begins to seek to break from the monopoly of the US and its allies. Last week’s expansion of BRICS, with the bloc adding six new members, should be seen in this context. Joining BRICS would open up tremendous opportunities for Pakistan, including increased trade and investment with member countries who collectively account for a large chunk of the global economy. It will also give Pakistan a stronger voice in global affairs. Getting BRICS membership thus ought to be one of our major objectives.

Saif Ur Rehman

Lahore