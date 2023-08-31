The election date issue has become a major bone of contention, with arguments and counter-arguments now running in circles. In the latest, the PPP has held consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and has once again reiterated that elections must be held within the constitutionally mandated 90 days. The ECP had earlier announced that due to the new census and delimitations, elections cannot be held in November this year. This -- and some other rumours floating around the capital -- has inevitably led to a lot of speculation on whether elections will even take place next year or not. On Tuesday, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) moved the Supreme Court asking it to direct the ECP to hold general elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies as provided in Article 224(2) of the constitution. This is the third petition filed in the SC for holding general elections on time. Earlier, the PTI as well as the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had also moved the apex court for the same purpose. That the PPP is also demanding the same and hinting that it may also approach the court has led to questions whether the PML-N is the only party that doesn’t want timely elections. Analysts say that this isn’t the case because there are other parties like the MQM, ANP and JUI-F that do not have much of an issue with a delay in the general elections.

Some analysts believe that the PML-N wants more time before the next elections so that the economic situation improves and they are not blamed for the current economic crisis where inflation has hit an all-time high, petrol prices have increased manifold, electricity prices have gone through the roof and due to the IMF programme, yet another increase in the prices of petroleum products and/or electricity prices is on the cards. They say that by the time the elections take place in February next year, the blame of the economic crisis will be on the caretaker setup and not the PML-N itself. Their thinking seems to be that by the time Mian Nawaz Sharif returns -- if he ever does indeed return -- and leads the election campaign for his party, he will not blame his own party for the current economic mess. However, it is at the moment hard to believe that the people are going to buy this logic that the caretaker setup is responsible for the economic mess given that the PDM government ruled the country for 16 months and the PML-N was the face of the government – from the prime minister to the finance minister (s).

Some political analysts say that the PML-N is also waiting to see if there will be another phase of the PTI’s dismantling and how Imran fares in the cipher case which legal experts say is a tough one to tackle. Observers say that if elections take place while Imran is behind bars and there is a chance that not many would be able to contest the elections on the PTI’s ticket, then the PML-N would likely win Punjab and form the next government. It is in this context that the PML-N has no issues with elections being delayed for a few more months. Unfortunately, it seems that our political parties have not learnt any lesson from history. When elections are ‘managed’ in any way, it derails the entire democratic process. We saw how the 2018 elections became controversial and led to political instability that is still haunting the country. Do we really need a repeat of that?