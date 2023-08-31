PYMA appeals for lower power tariff

KARACHI: The Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) on Wednesday urged the caretaker government to reduce electricity rates, saying the recent hikes were destructive for businesses and industries.
In a statement, PYMA Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Nisar said excessive costs have made it extremely challenging to do business and run the industries. “The huge increase in electricity rates, coupled with the heavy taxes, will cripple businesses and industries. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will be completely devastated, causing massive unemployment,” he said.
Nisar said the role of SMEs was crucial for economic stability and that developed countries around the world take steps to support and promote them. “But unfortunately, in Pakistan, SMEs are being continuously ignored. If the SMEs are not given relief and not saved from destruction, it will have very negative effects on the national economy,” he said.
Nisar requested the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali to engage with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on more lenient terms for the sake of saving the economy from disaster.
He also emphasised that concrete proposals for relaxation of conditions should be discussed, and public interests should be a priority when making future agreements.
