SCBP adds to digital solutions

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan (SCBP) announced on Wednesday the launch of its digital banking solution, which aims to provide its clients with 24/7 banking convenience and access to innovative financial services.

The solution, developed in partnership with local service providers and in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s digital drive, includes a digital onboarding journey where clients can open bank accounts and complete transactions within minutes using the SC Mobile App.

The bank said the solution would also offer real-time insights, personalised services and convenient transactions to its clients, as well as help drive financial inclusion across Pakistan.

Rehan Shaikh, chief executive of SCBP, said the launch was an important milestone in the bank’s transformation journey as it integrated cutting-edge technology, innovation and global expertise into its digital offerings.

“By embracing technology, we endeavour to revolutionise the customer experience, making financial management more intuitive and enabling individuals to achieve their goals with greater ease,” he said.