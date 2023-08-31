Gold rises by Rs2,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,900/tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs236,400/tola during the day. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold went up by Rs2,486 to stand at Rs202,675.

Gold rates increased by $21 to close at $1,938/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850/tola, whereas the price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,443.41.