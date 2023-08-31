Solution not rhetoric

LAHORE: The caretaker setup is not in a position to provide any relief to the masses, in fact it will be constrained to further squeeze the finances of households with another hike in petrol and electricity rates.

There was no need to give any glimpse of hope to the citizens when the hands of the government were tied by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement. One fails to understand why the government let the rupee depreciate so sharply on a daily basis.

It will help the exporters in the long run, but it is having a multiplier impact on inflation that was already at historic high. We do need economic turnaround, but it has to be smooth and orderly.

Had the rupee been stable, the need to increase petrol and power rates would have been less. But with the rupee sharply going down, the adjustments in both fuel and power would be very sharp.

By calling cabinet meetings, the caretaker prime minister has sent an impression that relief would be coming. But allowing the consumers to pay the bills in instalments is not relief.

What would they do when they receive the same or higher bills next month? That would be an issue of over billing. This needs to be taken seriously.

Mass overbilling is the culprit and needs to be taken care of by the authorities. Bills should be corrected, and those responsible for overbilling should be removed from their jobs.

They have played with the lives of the people as few of them have died by suicide after receiving an inflated bill. One can understand that after constant increase in power tariff, the bills this year would be double than last year, but not three to five times higher as has been the case this month.

It is true that the caretaker governments usually assume power to ensure free and fair elections. But the caretakers cannot abdicate their administrative responsibilities to thugs, looters and the corrupt present in the system.

They are lucky that the traders and industrialists have not supported the strike calls. Protests have been restricted to the workers of the parties that called for the strike.

It was insane on the part of the strikers’ leadership to ask consumers to burn their bills. The power connections would be severed if the bills were not paid. It happened about 6-7 years back when PTI workers were instigated to burn their bills, while the party leadership paid them in time. It is certain that the leaders paid their bills in time before joining the strikers.

A major relief that the state could give to the consumers is to waive late payment penalty on consumers who ask for instalments. The general practice is that late fee surcharge is incorporated in the instalments of the bills. Citizens of Pakistan are passing through the most torrid time in our history. Households are unable to balance their monthly budgets.

Transport and power cost is now higher than the cost of food. It is ironic that even before the sharp increases in power and petrol tariff, most families were semi starving because of high food prices. They would be begging now with the massive increase in regular power and petrol prices.

The caretakers must curtail the perks of all high government officials, ministers, governors and president, prime minister, judges and generals by 50 percent and about Rs100 billion thus saved should be used to compensate power users of up to 300 units.