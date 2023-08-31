Stocks fall on economic jitters, rate hike fears

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as investors worried about the economic outlook and the possibility of an earlier than expected monetary policy announcement that could raise interest rates, analysts said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 1.13 percent to 46,244.56 points, after touching a low of 46,101.34 points during the session.

“Stocks fell across the board on economic uncertainty amid a slump in rupee and likely hike in interest rates owing to high inflation,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

"Moody’s assertion for weak infrastructure, lack of fiscal capacity, governance issues and concerns for unresolved circular debt crises in the power sector played a catalystic role in the bearish close."

However, banking stocks outperformed on strong earnings and surging banking spreads, he said.

The KSE-30 index, which tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip companies, also declined by 1.12 percent to 16,420.76 points.

Trading volume decreased by 7.8 percent to 200.3 million shares, while trading value increased by 8.5 percent to Rs8.99 billion. Market capitalisation narrowed to Rs6.90 trillion from Rs6.97 trillion.

Out of 327 companies active in the session, 70 closed higher, 240 lower and 17 unchanged. Muhammed Waqar Islam, an analyst at JS Research, said the trading session started on a negative note as volumes remained low.

“News of earlier announcement of monetary policy during the day lead to selling from investor’s end,” he said. “As a result, benchmark index closed at 46,245 points, 526 points negative.”

Islam advised investors to stay cautious as he expected the market to remain weak in the near-term.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said that "currently positioned within the heart of the support range at 46k-47k, the market was poised for a potential reversal, with this area being the focal point for such a shift".

Multiple factors have been cited as contributors to the ongoing market decline, encompassing the fluctuation of rupee, changes in interest rates, escalating inflation, and the political landscape.

"Initiating a potential market reversal hinges on the critical step of recapturing the 47k level," the brokerage said. The upcoming MSCI rebalancing event raises intrigue as to whether it will wield significant impact or pass as a non-event.

The highest increase was recorded in Sapphire Fiber, which rose by Rs78 to Rs1,148 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex, which increased by Rs77.89 to Rs1,128 per share. A significant decline was noted in Mehmood Tex., which fell by Rs54.50 to Rs685 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which decreased by Rs20.92 to Rs1,619.53 per share.

Throughout the session, HUBC (-3.32 percent), PPL (-2.27 percent), and MEBL (-1.69 percent) exerted notable downward pressure on the index.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 16.322 million shares which closed lower by 2 paisas to Rs1.18 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 12.424 million shares, which closed lower by 11 paisas to Rs1.89 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Dewan Motors, Nishat Chun Pow, Pak Petroleum, TPL Properties, Oil & Gas Dev., Kot Addu Power, MCB Bank Ltd and P.T.C.L.