Banks profit triples in Q2 on higher interest income

KARACHI: Pakistan’s listed banks reported a record profit of Rs131 billion in the second quarter of 2023, up three times from a year earlier, driven by higher net interest income amid rising interest rates and balance sheet growth, a brokerage report said on Thursday.

Topline Securities said the net interest income of the sector, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 73 percent year-on-year to Rs420 billion in the April-June period, as the average policy rate remained at 21 percent, compared with 13 percent in the same quarter of 2022.

The interest income of the sector surged 97 percent to Rs1.4 trillion , while the interest expense jumped 109 percent to Rs946 billion, the report said.

The non-interest income of the sector, which includes fees, commissions and foreign exchange income, declined marginally by 1 percent to Rs86 billion , mainly due to a fall in foreign exchange income.

The non-markup expense of the sector, which includes administrative and operating costs, increased 33 percent to Rs217 billion, in line with inflation. The cost-to-income ratio of the sector improved to 43 percent in the second quarter, from 49 percent a year ago.

The provisioning charge of the sector, which is the amount set aside for potential loan losses, rose 79 percent to Rs12.9 billion, mainly due to high interest rates and Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions.

On a quarterly basis, the sector’s profit was up 4 percent in rupee terms, but down 5 percent in dollar terms, mainly due to the implementation of a 10 percent super tax. The effective tax rate for the second quarter was 52 percent, compared with 42 percent in the first quarter.

In the first half of 2023, the sector’s earnings were up two times year-on-year to Rs257 billion, led by higher net interest income, which was up 68 percent. The effective tax rate for the first half was 48 percent, compared with 58 percent in the same period of 2022.

For its analysis, Topline Securities included all banks that have announced their financial results except for Silk Bank, which has not yet announced its results.

Bank-wise, Meezan Bank, National Bank, MCB Bank, Habib Bank, and United Bank posted the highest profits of Rs17.2 billion, Rs15.8 billion, Rs14.7 billion, Rs13.1 billion and Rs13.1 billion, respectively, during the second quarter. On the other hand, Summit Bank recorded a loss of Rs799 million in the same period.

In terms of net interest income growth, Standard Chartered Pakistan, Soneri Bank, BankIslami, Meezan Bank, and Habib Metropolitan recorded the highest growth of 158 percent, 128 percent, 113 percent, 107 percent and 104 percent, respectively.

Going ahead, the brokerage expects net interest income to improve given rising policy rates, which will bode well for the sector’s profitability.

"There is further probability of a hike in interest rates due to rising inflation and falling Pakistani rupee against the U.S. dollar" it said.

The brokerage said recently, some banks have announced surprise dividends that have also supported their share prices. It maintains an ‘overweight’ stance on banks with Meezan Bank, United Bank, and MCB Bank as its top picks.