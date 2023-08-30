Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail approved

Islamabad: The Accountability Court in Islamabad approved Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail in the Toshakhana case here on Tuesday. The court accepted her pre-arrest bail till September 12.

The hearing was held by duty judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain owing to accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir being on leave. Bushra Bibi’s bail was accepted in exchange for surety bonds with Rs500,000.