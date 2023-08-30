JIT formed to probe malicious social media campaign against IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe a malicious campaign ran on social media against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq.
According to a notification issued by the interior ministry on Tuesday, a four-member team headed by the director, Cybercrime Circle, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will conduct the inquiry.
Officers from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Islamabad Police are also included in the JIT, stated the notification.
The FIA Headquarters Secretariat will facilitate the investigation team to dig out the facts behind the social media campaign against the chief justice.
The JIT will submit its initial report to the Ministry of Interior within 15 days, the notification added.
