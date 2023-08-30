Religious minister, Saudi envoy discuss next Haj arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed held a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki to discuss arrangements for next year’s Haj here on Tuesday.

“During the meeting, a detail discussion was held on arrangements for upcoming Haj, bilateral relations and issues being faced by the Ummah,” a spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs said.

Regional Director of Muslim World Congress Saad Bin Masood and Federal Secretary Religious Affairs Aftab Durrani were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said securing additional facilities for Pakistani pilgrims is his mission.

Aneeq Ahmed said that his ministry is going to organise an interfaith harmony conference the federal capital today (Wednesday). He said a National Seerat Conference will also be held in Rabi-ul-Awal with religious zeal and fervour.

He said, “Economic stability of the country in light of the life of the Holy Prophet (SAW) will be the title of the conference. The Saudi ambassador, on the occasion, said the Muslim World League would soon organise an international conference on issues of the modern day.

He said that the recent visit of Saudi Minister for Haj Dr. Taufig bin Fawazan was highly successful, saying that more important personality from Kingdom will be visiting Pakistan in near future.