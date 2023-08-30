Pervaiz Elahi moves LHC against NAB custody

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf President Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday moved the Lahore High Court to challenge his arrest by the accountability bureau, saying that his arrest is in violation of the court orders.
He moved his petition through his counsel, contending that the LHC had restrained the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau, and Punjab Police from arresting him in any undisclosed FIR.
He pleaded that the NAB's inquiry dated June 9, 2023, was not disclosed by the bureau, while the court had sought details of all the pending inquiries against him.
He stated that his arrest by the NAB was a violation of court orders. Meanwhile, an accountability court on Tuesday granted the NAB two days of physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi.
