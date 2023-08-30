PTI submits reply to ECP over intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has submitted its reply to the notice of Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the matter of intra-party elections.
PTI’s legal team filed the reply and one of them explained before the ECP bench that there had been a misunderstanding about the intra-party elections and the same was removed.
A three-member bench headed by member Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani heard the matter of PTI intra-party elections at the ECP Secretariat. According to rules, inability of a political party to provide details of holding the intra-party elections under the Elections Act, 2017, can render it ineligible to be allotted an election symbol.
PTI Senator Ali Zafar said that the intra-party elections were held on June 10, 2022 as per the party constitution and after the election, the party constitution was amended on August 1, 2022.
To this, member commission Justice retired Ikramullah Khan asked, “When you received the notice on August 2, why didn’t you respond?”
Barrister Ali Zafar replied, “I have come to reply to this notice today.” Member commission Ahsan Bharwana said that the notice was given on the fact that the party could not amend the constitution.
