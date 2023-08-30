Health minister visits city’s allied hospitals to inspect facilties

Rawalpindi: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Punjab Dr. Javed Akram on Tuesday paid a visit to the allied hospitals of the city including Holy Family Hospital(HFH), Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)to inspect facilities.

He took around various departments of the three hospitals in detail including Dengue Ward, Triage Room, OPD, Liver Centre, Emergency, Medicine Clinic, Children Ward, Gynaecology Emergency, and Surgical Wards. Dr Javed interacted with the admitted patients and their attendants and enquired about treatment and other facilities being provided to them at the hospitals.

The Provincial Minister directed the relevant officials to complete the ongoing construction work of the Gyne Emergency Block at HFH at the earliest. Dr Javed Akram said that efforts were being made to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients in the government-run hospitals.

He said that due to timely arrangements, the dengue situation was under control and fewer patients were reported so far compared to previous years, however, he urged for a need to remain vigilant as the recent rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding. He directed the officials to improve the quality of sanitation and intensify surveillance activities to control the spread of dengue.

The minister also asked the concerned authorities of the health department to set up an information desk for the beneficiaries of Bait ul Mal like a health facility counter where medical social welfare officers could guide the patients.