Caretaker minister announces establishing Complaint Monitoring Setup for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik announced to establish round the clock Complaint Monitoring Setup to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik hold a meeting on Tuesday with the heads of key departments including the Overseas Employment Cooperation (OEC), Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) , Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), and Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE).

Jawad Sohrab Malik urged the Overseas Employment Cooperation to explore innovative strategies to enhance efficiency and optimize resources, thereby creating more opportunities for overseas employment.

He pressed for swift resolution of the concerns of laborers, emphasizing the significance of their well-being.

He also directed to ensure a seamless pension process for retired workers, alleviating any potential difficulties in receiving their rightful benefits.