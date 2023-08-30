Kalimullah Chaudhry designated as Pak country chair envoy by FITCE

ISLAMABAD: Kalimullah Chaudhry has been designated as ambassador of Pakistan country chair by the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE). The business community hailed Chaudhry’s nomination as he is known for promotion of trade activities besides being a philanthropist and an eminent figure. The forum holds a significant stature as a global business event that facilitates both international trade and cultural interactions.
QUETTA: Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Muhammad Achakzai has welcomed the construction of the Panjara...
Islamabad: The Accountability Court in Islamabad approved Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail in the Toshakhana case here...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranked 18th among countries most affected by high inflation and surpassed Nigeria and Laos,...
PESHAWAR: At least three people were stranded midair in a chairlift that went out of function in the Koragh area of...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has formed a joint investigation team to probe a malicious campaign ran on social...
ISLAMABAD: The 5G auction will be held within next 10 months. This was decided in a meeting between Caretaker Federal...