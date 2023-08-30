 
Wednesday August 30, 2023
Kalimullah Chaudhry designated as Pak country chair envoy by FITCE

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
August 30, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Kalimullah Chaudhry has been designated as ambassador of Pakistan country chair by the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE). The business community hailed Chaudhry’s nomination as he is known for promotion of trade activities besides being a philanthropist and an eminent figure. The forum holds a significant stature as a global business event that facilitates both international trade and cultural interactions.