Three more remanded in Jaranwala case

FAISALABAD: The court has approved the seven-day remand of three more accused arrested in the blasphemy case registered at the Jaranwala police station. The arrested accused, Parvez, alias Kodo Masih, Dawood Masih, and Shahid Aftab Masih, were presented in court through a video link on Tuesday. The court accepted the request of the police and handed over the three accused to the police on a seven-day remand.
Three accused Raja Aamir, Rocky, and Robert are already in police custody on a seven-day remand.
QUETTA: Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Muhammad Achakzai has welcomed the construction of the Panjara...
Islamabad: The Accountability Court in Islamabad approved Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail in the Toshakhana case here...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranked 18th among countries most affected by high inflation and surpassed Nigeria and Laos,...
PESHAWAR: At least three people were stranded midair in a chairlift that went out of function in the Koragh area of...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has formed a joint investigation team to probe a malicious campaign ran on social...
ISLAMABAD: The 5G auction will be held within next 10 months. This was decided in a meeting between Caretaker Federal...