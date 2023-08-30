Three more remanded in Jaranwala case

FAISALABAD: The court has approved the seven-day remand of three more accused arrested in the blasphemy case registered at the Jaranwala police station. The arrested accused, Parvez, alias Kodo Masih, Dawood Masih, and Shahid Aftab Masih, were presented in court through a video link on Tuesday. The court accepted the request of the police and handed over the three accused to the police on a seven-day remand.

Three accused Raja Aamir, Rocky, and Robert are already in police custody on a seven-day remand.