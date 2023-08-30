QWP seeks steps to address challenges

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Tuesday called for efforts to steer the country out of the prevailing challenges and put the economy on the right track.

The call was given at the QWP’s Central Executive Committee meeting held with its Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao in the chair. The QWP central office-bearers and leaders from the four provinces attended the meeting that also discussed the party affairs.

The meeting discussed the prevailing political situation and decided to hold the intra-party election. Mohammad Jamil Advocate was appointed as the election commissioner while Zrar Ahmad Butt, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Khan and Jalil Khan Bazai would be members of the party election commission from Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

Commenting on the suspension of the PTI chairman’s sentence in the Toshakhana case, the meeting said that Imran Khan was the “ladla” (blue-eyed person) of the judiciary.

The meeting expressed concern over the prevailing law and order, skyrocketing inflation and the unprecedented increase in the electricity and POL prices in the country.

The meeting passed a resolution calling for urgent efforts to create an enabling environment for the holding of the free, fair and peaceful general election by conducting the delimitation process in a proper manner as soon as possible.

According to the resolution, the QWP believed that the country was faced with numerous challenges ranging from political and financial instability to worsening law and order and the deepening sense of deprivation among the smaller federating units.

The resolution said the country would have an elected government as a result of the free and fair election that would take steps to provide relief to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation as well as putting the economy on the right track.

It hoped the next elected government would pay attention to addressing the sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces.

It underscored the need for making efforts so that the federation could be run as per the relevant provisions of the Constitution and all the state institutions work within their constitutional ambit so that Pakistan could become a truly welfare state.

The meeting demanded that no effort should be spared to restore peace in the country particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and its merged districts.

It also demanded the implementation of the 20-point National Action Plan in letter and spirit to fight the menace of terrorism.

Another resolution condemned the unjustified increase in the power tariff and demanded the government to withdraw the taxes and take steps to minimize line losses.