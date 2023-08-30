Probe into PIA employees’ educational credentials: Senate panel to pursue breach of privilege against FIA DG for disregarding directives

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Aviation Committee decided on Tuesday to file a breach of privilege against the director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for disregarding directives regarding the investigation into questionable educational credentials held by PIA employees.

The committee that met here with Senator Hidayatullah in the chair also expressed concern that the officers sent by the DG to handle the case were not adequately informed or knowledgeable about the intricacies of the situation at hand.

This process is a formal mechanism used in parliamentary or legislative settings to address instances where the authority or integrity of the committee has been undermined. It involves a series of proceedings to determine whether the actions of the individual in question indeed constitutes a breach of privilege and whether any disciplinary or corrective measures need to be taken.

PIA employees’ ongoing protest against privatization and stagnant wages was discussed at the meeting of the Senate’s Aviation Committee. Senator Mian Raza Rabbani emphasized employees’ right to protest for their rights and called for the withdrawal of FIRs against them.

Amir Hayat, CEO of PIA, offered negotiation while stressing the importance of adhering to the law. The committee urged PIA to resolve employee grievances through negotiations.

The committee also took up a public petition by Haseeb ur Rehman regarding stagnant pensions for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) retirees since 2014. The petitioner pointed out that under the CAA Employees Pay & Pension Regulations (2014), pensions for employees who retired on or before 2014 were meant to be revised every three years. However, it has not been put into effect. The committee opted to establish a sub-committee for deeper investigation and appointed Senator Saleem Mandviwalla as its convener.

Regarding salaries and pensions of cabin crew, PIA’s CEO highlighted financial limitations that prevented salary increases for seven years. However, Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) has increased the salaries of cabin crew in November 2021 and cabin crew is also eligible for pension. Additionally, cabin crew are entitled to stay at five-star hotels during foreign trips.

DG CAA, Khaqan Murtaza informed that 20 PIA flights, 3 Serene Air flights and 4 flights from Fly Jinnah are currently operating weekly to Quetta from various locations. He mentioned that other airlines are reluctant to operate due to commercial challenges. The committee directed the CAA to develop a workable and viable commercial plan to improve flight for Baluchistan.