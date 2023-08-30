Digital payment system introduced at BRT

PESHAWAR: A digital payment system has been introduced at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to help commuters get rid of conventional paper tickets.
A press release said Mastercard, Bank of Khyber (BOK), and LMK Resources Pakistan (Private) Limited (LMKR) have entered into partnership for the purpose. Commuters can now use debit and credit cards to pay for bus fares
The initiative was launched at a ceremony attended by all the three partners.J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East, Mastercard, said the alliance with Bank of Khyber and LMKR would ensure a seamless travel experience for commuters.
