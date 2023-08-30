Robbers kill driver after snatching rickshaw

NOWSHERA: Unidentified robbers snatched a rickshaw and shot dead the driver upon resistance on Choki Drab Road in Amankot area on Tuesday. Umar Said, a resident of Kurram district who is presently living in Chowki Mumraiz, told the police that his brother Abubakr, 20, was running a rickshaw and unknown dacoits had rented it somewhere.
He said that the dacoits shot dead his brother when he resisted their bid to loot him.He said that the robbers took the three-wheeler, cash and mobile phone after killing him.The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
PESHAWAR: A digital payment system has been introduced at the Bus Rapid Transit to help commuters get rid of...
PESHAWAR: The caretaker KP cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday took several...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum and Department of Information...
PESHAWAR: Setting a three-day deadline for the government to withdraw the exorbitant increase in electricity tariff,...
LANDIKOTAL: Officials here on Tuesday gave stipend to 119 prayer leaders on the behalf of the provincial government. A...
MINGORA: One student killed and 13 others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into...