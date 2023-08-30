Robbers kill driver after snatching rickshaw

NOWSHERA: Unidentified robbers snatched a rickshaw and shot dead the driver upon resistance on Choki Drab Road in Amankot area on Tuesday. Umar Said, a resident of Kurram district who is presently living in Chowki Mumraiz, told the police that his brother Abubakr, 20, was running a rickshaw and unknown dacoits had rented it somewhere.

He said that the dacoits shot dead his brother when he resisted their bid to loot him.He said that the robbers took the three-wheeler, cash and mobile phone after killing him.The police have registered a case and started an investigation.