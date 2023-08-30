Decisions made to strengthen disaster management initiatives

PESHAWAR: The caretaker KP cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday took several decisions to strengthen the disaster management initiatives.

It took a significant step towards enhancing disaster preparedness and risk reduction measures in the province by approving a proposal put forward by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department. One of the major decisions declared secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department, as a permanent member of the PDWP Forum.

Additionally, the additional deputy commissioner (Relief/HR) was designated as a permanent member of the DCC forum.These decisions aim to ensure meticulous verification of the Project Concept Paper (PC 1) of various development initiatives for mainstreaming of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

Abdul Basit, Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department, highlighted the significance of these measures in aligning with Chapter 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which emphasizes the creation of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable cities and human settlements. He noted that while the Planning Commission has incorporated these objectives in PC1s.