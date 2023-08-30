Steps on to promote tourism, says minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum and Department of Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday said that steps were being taken for promotion of tourism and safety of tourists.
“New recreational parks, tourist parks, skiing, new chairlifts and new tourism tracks are being built and other measures are being taken for the safety of tourists,” he told a meeting here.
He said that the ski resort would be built in Boyun, Kalam, which would generate huge income annually. “The security of the tourists is being ensured through the tourism police,” he said, adding, the tourists should also take care of the environment so that dirt does not spread in tourist places.
Barrister Feroze Jamal said that the immediate impact-oriented projects should be completed as soon as possible to facilitate people. “We are here for good governance so that the people can benefit from it,” he added.A tourism helpline, 1422, has also been set up for tourists to call in case of any problems, he said, adding, work was also being done to preserve the archaeological sites.
