Withdraw power tariff hike or face protest, KP traders tell govt

PESHAWAR: Setting a three-day deadline for the government to withdraw the exorbitant increase in electricity tariff, the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday threatened to launch a protest movement in case of non-acceptance of its demands.

Speaking at a press conference here, the businessmen described the independent power producers (IPPs) as the mother of all ills.

Acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Chamber of and Industry Ijaz Khan Afridi and Industrialists Association, Peshawar, president Malik Imran Ishaq demanded a public audit of IPPs. An organised mafia was behind the IPPs, which had caused rising circular debts and power crisis in the country, they added.

Former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI’s former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Masood Anwar Pervaiz, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice- president Imran Khan Mohmand and others were also present on the occasion.

The traders asked the caretaker government and prime minister to provide relief to the people and announce special incentives to the business community to put the national economy on track. “The imposition of 14 kinds of taxes in power bills is unacceptable, which should be abolished immediately,” said Ijaz Khan Afridi.

No government existed in the country, he said, adding that the problems of the business community had increased due to the wrong policies of the government.

A sluggish growth was witnessed in business, industry, trade and exports while the caretaker government was yet to take corrective measures and put the national economy on the right track, Ijaz Afridi said.

“The dollar rate has touched a new peak, even unavailable at high prices in the open market. The massive increase in power tariff and petroleum products has brought a new wave of inflation, which has hit every segment of the society,” he added.