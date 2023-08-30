Student killed, 13 injured in Swat road mishap

MINGORA: One student killed and 13 others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine near Fazal Banda in Matta tehsil in Swat district on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the students of Government Matta College had gone for a picnic when they met with an accident near Fazal Banda in Matta tehsil.
They said that the vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a ravine, leaving one dead and 13 others injured.The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and provided medical aid to the injured students before being shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Matta.
PESHAWAR: A digital payment system has been introduced at the Bus Rapid Transit to help commuters get rid of...
NOWSHERA: Unidentified robbers snatched a rickshaw and shot dead the driver upon resistance on Choki Drab Road in...
PESHAWAR: The caretaker KP cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday took several...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum and Department of Information...
PESHAWAR: Setting a three-day deadline for the government to withdraw the exorbitant increase in electricity tariff,...
LANDIKOTAL: Officials here on Tuesday gave stipend to 119 prayer leaders on the behalf of the provincial government. A...