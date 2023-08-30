Student killed, 13 injured in Swat road mishap

MINGORA: One student killed and 13 others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine near Fazal Banda in Matta tehsil in Swat district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the students of Government Matta College had gone for a picnic when they met with an accident near Fazal Banda in Matta tehsil.

They said that the vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a ravine, leaving one dead and 13 others injured.The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and provided medical aid to the injured students before being shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Matta.