Reopening of border crossing demanded

WANA: The protest sit-in by the members of the Lower South Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Waziristan Transport Union has been continuing for the last six days.
They are demanding the reopening of the Angoor Adda border crossing for trade. The participants in the sit-in suspended all types of transport at the customs terminal including the Pak-Afghan border Angoor Adda gate.
They demanded the government to facilitate the traders and transporters. They said that the Angoor Adda border crossing should be opened for trade activities. They said that unnecessary barriers should be removed while the loaded and unloaded vehicles should be cleared at the gate.
They said that the Angoor Adda trade route should be opened like the Ghulam Khan border crossing. At the Pak-Afghan border at Angoor Adda, the customs agents should be provided with special cards to facilitate entry and exit of the customs agent.
