PHC sets aside demotion of police officers

PESHAWAR: A number of police officers who were earlier reverted to junior ranks will continue serving against senior positions after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued a verdict in their favour on Tuesday.

The court set aside the orders of reversion and demotion of officers who remained cadets or cadet instructors and restored them to their original positions.It will benefit a large number of superintendent of police (SPs), DSPs, inspectors and other officers who were reverted in March after a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the out-of-turn promotions.

“The police officers who were declared cadets and cadet instructors pursuant to the provisions of the Police Rules standing order no 11, 1987 and standing order no 7, 2003 are duly protected under the KP Validation of Standing Orders Act 2005. They are not hit by the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan relating to out of turn promotions,” said the judgment of the PHC.

The same applies to the police officers nominated for training on additional seats.Other cops who were promoted out of turn for gallantry during the wave of terrorism would remain at the junior positions where they were reverted early this year.

Besides, the cases of women police officers reverted in March were sent to the department to reconsider it as per para 27 of the judgement. At least 69 acting SPs and DSPs were among hundreds of police officers who were demoted to junior ranks after their out-of-turn promotions were withdrawn in March after a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

One of the DSPs was reverted to head constable, several steps down the rank where the officer was posted for years.Besides, six DSPs were demoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors, 22 as sub-inspectors and 31 as inspectors. Some DSPs were brought down in seniority though they still remained DSPs.

All the unit heads as well as regional and district police officers were directed to fix their fresh seniority in their respective lists as per the orders of the apex court.

A number of the affected officers, however, approached different forums, arguing they were promoted under the rules for either topping their batches and having remained cadets.

They were making efforts so that their seniority is not withdrawn. Many of these officers also moved the PHC that issued verdict in the case on Tuesday.