Outcome of polls in Pakistan, India to impact ties

Flags of Pakistan (left) and India are held by the border forces of the countries at the international border of Pakistan-India. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, India and the United States will have elections in different months of next year and the polls in three countries will have a major impact on their trilateral relations and situation in their respective regions.

Diplomatic sources told The News that fresh trajectory of Pakistan-India ties would be determined in the light of the election results of the two countries.

Pakistan and India are at the lowest ebb of their peacetime relations since Pakistan expelled the Indian high commissioner in August 2019. India also sent Pakistan’s high commissioner back to Islamabad in the same manner. Since then, the two countries have been on scaled-down diplomatic relations. In the meantime, two-way backchannel diplomatic contacts remained engaged and helped in stopping worsening of ties.

Modi is likely to avail third consecutive stint. Though he has been exploiting anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan slogans for his electoral victory, he could turn to Pakistan for an improvement in relations, as he is aspiring for a regional and global role in ensuing periods. This objective requires a thaw in ties with Pakistan. Pakistan would be progressing in the second phase of CPEC, which is the flagship project of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s B&R initiative. In pursuing its objective, India might also go for taking benefit of the Chinese initiative as it has been indicated by think tanks in New Delhi recently. Modi declined to be partner in the B&R initiative in CPEC’s early days. The sources pointed out that the result of the US presidential polls will have a bearing on Washington’s ties with Islamabad and New Delhi. The change of hands in Washington in case the Republican contender captures the White House will have far-reaching consequences on bilateral ties with Pakistan, the sources reminded.