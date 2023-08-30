PPP asks ECP to hold polls in 90 days, end uncertainty

Supporters of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) gathered around a truck carrying Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while he was leading an anti-government rally in Islamabad on March 8, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the general election within 90 days and announce the date and schedule immediately and the electoral body promised to look into the demand.



The ECP promise came during a consultative meeting between the Election Commission and a PPP delegation, which was held here as part of an ongoing consultative exercise of the electoral body with various political parties on the roadmap to nationwide polls. A senior official after the meeting did not rule out when approached by The News, the possibility of the Election Commission announcing the election schedule well ahead of the completion of delimitation of constituencies, which is yet to be initiated. “Indeed, the commission had held out an assurance to the PPP delegation to consider their proposals shortly on the polls schedule and can announce it in the next few days,” he maintained. During the meeting, the PPP team stressed upon the Election Commission to meet the constitutional deadline of 90 days to hold the general election and immediately announce the schedule for the electoral exercise so that speculations could be put to rest.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over the meeting that was attended by the commission members, the secretary and senior ECP officers, while the PPP delegation consisted of ex-chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Taj Haider, Syed Naveed Qamar, Murad Ali Shah and Faisal Karim Kundi.

A statement issued by the commission’s media wing said the PPP delegation highlighted the holding of general polls within 90 days in accordance with the constitutional requirement. It, however, said since the ECP had already announced the schedule for delimitation, it should squeeze the timeline for the exercise to the maximum possible extent, announce the date and schedule for the polls and ensure the conduct of electoral exercise as soon as possible.

The PPP visitors urged for issuance of the election date and schedule to ensure that elections are held as soon as possible so that the country’s economy improves, the crisis subsides and uncertainty ends.

The chief election commissioner assured the delegation that the Election Commission would do so as soon as possible. He added the delimitation work will be completed, ensuring that elections will be held immediately thereafter.

After the meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PPP delegation addressed the media. During the media talk, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari insisted the Commission was the supreme document and it required the conduct of elections within 90 days after the dissolution of an assembly. Emphasising that no other law can override the constitutional provisions, he contended it would be a violation of the Constitution if elections were not held in that period. He explained that PPP would formulate its future strategy after a meeting of its central executive committee in Lahore where the commission’s response to Tuesday’s meeting would be discussed.

Former federal minister Senator Sherry Rehman said they looked towards the commission for upholding the Constitution which indeed means free, fair and on-time elections. She wanted the electoral body to stick to the Constitution over any other priority.

“No one will object if you (ECP) announce the date within 90 days whereas if you go beyond that, then many fingers can be raised but we are looking up to you. For us, the Constitution is above all other considerations.”

The senior PPP leader insisted that not delimitation but conduct of elections within the stipulated period was a priority under the Constitution, pointing out the country was going through an extraordinarily difficult economic phase.

She emphasized that before it gets any worse, it would be best if an elected government comes in with a clear mandate to make the changes required for the provision of relief to the masses. Sherry said the party delegation stressed an on-time election and the need for an election date and schedule to be announced forthwith to bring the country out of the current turmoil. While, she said the meeting was held in a cordial environment, the PPP delegation explained to the commission its apprehensions over delayed polls. Former chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah clarified that he and all the other chief ministers not only approved the census but also addressed the constitutional difficulties and complications paving the way for holding timely elections. Syed Naveed Qamar said we have told the Election Commission that the delimitation did not hinder holding the elections on time. “The ECP hinted that they rescheduled the timetable for delimitations and they had assured us also that they will give the election date shortly after that,” he added.