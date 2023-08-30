‘Pakistan’s population growth quite alarming’

Rawalpindi:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir said that according to the latest census results, Pakistan had become the fifth most populous country in the world after India, China, America and Indonesia.
He was addressing as the chief guest at a seminar on 'Alarming population growth rate and family planning' held in collaboration with the District Population Welfare Department Rawalpindi at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) titled here on Tuesday. The minister said that this year, the total population of the world was increased by eight billion people while the current rate of population growth in Pakistan was about 2.7 per cent which was very high compared to international standards.
He further said that the Punjab government was taking all necessary steps to prevent overpopulation. District Population Officer Shireen Sukhan, while speaking said that population growth was the main cause of development challenges faced by Pakistan resulting in an alarming increase in poverty, illiteracy, gender inequality, environmental pollution, maternal and child mortality.
