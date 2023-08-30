Minister forms panel on FDE daily wagers

Islamabad:Taking notice of the matter related to termination of services of three hundred (300) daily-wage teachers, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has formed a five-member committee to examine the matter with respect to legal and social aspects as well as to propose concrete and amicable resolution of the matter.
The committee comprises Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Director General of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission Zafar Mehmood Malik, Deputy Secretary (Admin) of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Hameed Khan Niazi and Deputy Secretary of the education ministry and Ammara Nasim and Director (Admin) of the Federal Directorate of Education Naveed Anjum, according to a notification issued by the ministry. The minister told the panel to produce a report on the matter within seven days for his consideration.
One of the modes of transport which has been prevalent in Rawalpindi has been cycling; and recently, it has been much...
Rawalpindi:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir said that according to the...
Rawalpindi:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Punjab Dr. Javed Akram on Tuesday paid a visit to the allied...
Rawalpindi:People belonging to different walks of life took to the streets against overbilling and inflation in the...
Islamabad:The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training held a meeting on Tuesday, August...
Islamabad: Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University , Dr Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday said that positive thinking...