Minister forms panel on FDE daily wagers

Islamabad:Taking notice of the matter related to termination of services of three hundred (300) daily-wage teachers, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has formed a five-member committee to examine the matter with respect to legal and social aspects as well as to propose concrete and amicable resolution of the matter.

The committee comprises Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Director General of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission Zafar Mehmood Malik, Deputy Secretary (Admin) of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Hameed Khan Niazi and Deputy Secretary of the education ministry and Ammara Nasim and Director (Admin) of the Federal Directorate of Education Naveed Anjum, according to a notification issued by the ministry. The minister told the panel to produce a report on the matter within seven days for his consideration.