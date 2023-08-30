Senate body orders reinstatement of sacked daily-wage teachers

Islamabad:The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training held a meeting on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, to address the abrupt termination of approximately 300 daily-wage teachers employed under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). During a meeting chaired by Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, the committee issued orders for the provision of justice to the affected teachers.

Committee members including Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Falak Naz, and Senator Fawzia Arshad also attended the meeting. The representatives of daily-wage teachers expressed their frustration before the committee at the sudden removal of teachers on verbal orders from the Director of Colleges as the means of their dismissal.

From the education sector, Secretary Education Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Mr. Ajmal Ahmed, and the Director of Colleges were also in attendance. During the proceedings, Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary expressed lack of awareness regarding the origins of the termination orders of daily-wage teachers. After a thorough hearing of both the teachers' representatives and the FDE officials, the committee made a decisive ruling. It ordered the immediate reinstatement of all the dismissed daily-wage teachers, effective from August 10, 2023. Teachers were also allowed to mark their daily biometric attendance.

The withheld salaries of the reinstated teachers were promised to be released without undue delay. Committee Chairman Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui did not stop at reinstatement alone. Expressing his concern over the matter, he ordered the initiation of a thorough inquiry into the actions of the responsible FDE officers who had authorized the verbal termination orders. It was revealed that a 5-member committee had already been established on the directions of Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi's directives. The committee was tasked with conducting a comprehensive examination of the matters related to the daily-wage teachers. The daily-wage teachers welcomed the decision of the standing committee.

Fahad Mairaj, a representative of daily-wage teachers said, "The decision of the standing committee serves as a beacon of hope for the terminated teachers who had been grappling with uncertainty and financial crisis. We expect a positive outcome from the committee formed by the minister of education on our issues too."