'Pakistan needs positive thinking for development'

Islamabad: Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday said that positive thinking is such a treasure that turns the soil into gold, youth need to develop positive thinking for the development of Pakistan.

While addressing the contestants of Speech and Painting competitions held at AIOU, he said these competitions were organized amongst students from schools, colleges, and universities of Rawalpindi/I­slam­abad by the Directorate of Students Advisory & Counselling Services (DSACS) to pay tribute to the great leaders of the Pakistan Movement. Dr. Nasir emphasised youth to channel their emotions into dedication and hard work for the betterment of Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of admitting mistakes and taking responsibility for one’s actions to bring positive change into their lives. Director DSACS, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, expressed that the purpose of these events is to honour the efforts and sacrifices of previous generations and inspire the next generation to pursue education for the development of Pakistan.