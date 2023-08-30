14 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Tuesday arrested 14 accused besides recovering over 16 kg charras, 192 bottles of liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Wah Cantt police held Shah Zaib for having 1500 grams charras, Liaquat with 1240 grams charras and Fazal-e-Haq on recovery of 1200 grams charras. Gujar Khan police rounded up Amir for possessing 2260 grams charras. Kahuta police netted Sajid and recovered 1,850 grams charras and 96 bottles of liquor.

The spokesman informed that Waris Khan police nabbed Sulman and seized 1420 grams charras. City, Civil Line, Naseerabad, Racecourse, RA Bazar and Morgah police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Amad with 1260 grams charras, Amdad alias Kabli on recovery of 1260 grams charras, Nabeel for having 1200 grams charras, Umar for possessing 1,200 grams charras, Babar, Misal Khan and Philips with 2300 grams charras and 96 bottles of liquor. Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.